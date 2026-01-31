(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines Conduct Weapon Handling Sustainment Training Aboard USS Comstock

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct weapons handling sustainment training aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 26, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994600
    VIRIN: 260126-M-FP389-2578
    Filename: DOD_111505109
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

