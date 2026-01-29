Hubs: Sancheoneo Mountain Trout Festival

A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of January, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 8th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 03:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994593
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-EE372-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111505084
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
