    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of January, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 8th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 03:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994592
    VIRIN: 260108-A-EE372-1009
    Filename: DOD_111505082
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    This work, Hubs: Gwangmyeong Cave, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN HQ
    HUBS
    MWR
    South Korea

