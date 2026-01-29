U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, depart Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) aboard MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, to conduct a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994576
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111505007
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel, by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
