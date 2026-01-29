11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Helo Raid on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a raid on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Jan. 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 22:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994573
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-VC519-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111504930
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
