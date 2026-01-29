(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Helo Raid on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a raid on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Jan. 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 22:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994573
    VIRIN: 260129-M-VC519-2001
    Filename: DOD_111504930
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Helo Raid on Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, Sailors, Pride of the Pacific, Desert, BLT 3/5

