    QUART 26.2 BRoll: 3rd AA Bn. embarks USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Amphibian Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division embark an Amphibious Combat Vehicle from a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 onto Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), in preparation for Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California on Jan. 21, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994572
    VIRIN: 260121-M-VR996-1005
    Filename: DOD_111504921
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 26.2 BRoll: 3rd AA Bn. embarks USS Makin Island, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QUART, QUART26.2, U.S. 3rd Fleet, 13thMEU, IMEF, USS Makin Island

