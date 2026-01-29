U.S. Marines with 3rd Amphibian Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division embark an Amphibious Combat Vehicle from a U.S. Navy landing craft air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 onto Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8), in preparation for Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California on Jan. 21, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 23:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994572
|VIRIN:
|260121-M-VR996-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111504921
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 26.2 BRoll: 3rd AA Bn. embarks USS Makin Island, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
