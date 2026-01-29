Broll of activity occurring at the Generator Staging Base at Fort McCain in Grenada Mississippi. B-roll Also includes footage of a Generator being placed at a water pump station in Potts Camp, Mississippi
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994570
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-A1401-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111504825
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Temporary Emergency Power Generator Activity, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.