    Temporary Emergency Power Generator Activity

    GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Broll of activity occurring at the Generator Staging Base at Fort McCain in Grenada Mississippi. B-roll Also includes footage of a Generator being placed at a water pump station in Potts Camp, Mississippi

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 20:49
    Location: GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, US

    temporary emergency power
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026
    Winter Storm 2026

