FEMA coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install a generator at Potts Camp City Hall.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994565
|VIRIN:
|260131-O-AH964-9599
|Filename:
|DOD_111504763
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Potts Camp City Hall Generator Installation, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.