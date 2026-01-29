(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi National Guard Airlifts Supplies to Affected Communities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Mississippi National Guard airlifts supplies provided by FEMA to affected communities after a winter storm.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994564
    VIRIN: 260131-O-AH964-5841
    Filename: DOD_111504762
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Airlifts Supplies to Affected Communities, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    National Guard
    WinterStorm26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video