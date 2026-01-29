(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard Training

    CLACKAMAS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Oregon Army National Guard funeral honor guard team at Willamette National Cemetery in Clackamas, Oregon, train on the funeral element, including casket carry, flag folding, firing party, and other military funeral details, on March 23, 2025. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US

    Department of the Army
    Funeral Honor Guard
    Willamette National Cemetery
    Oregon National Guard
    Honor Guard
    U.S. Army National Guard

