Oregon Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard Training

Members of the Oregon Army National Guard funeral honor guard team at Willamette National Cemetery in Clackamas, Oregon, train on the funeral element, including casket carry, flag folding, firing party, and other military funeral details, on March 23, 2025. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:17:01
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OREGON, US
