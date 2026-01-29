(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard, FEMA and MEMA Conduct Flyover of Winter Storm Damage in Northern Mississippi

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Officials from FEMA, MEMA and the National Gurad complete a flyover of communities in northern Mississippi affected by severe winter storms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994560
    VIRIN: 260129-O-RP039-1208
    Filename: DOD_111504750
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard, FEMA and MEMA Conduct Flyover of Winter Storm Damage in Northern Mississippi, by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    MEMA
    National Guard
    disaster
    WinterStorm26

