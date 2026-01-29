(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4: Node 45 and 46 Jump

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Jasinski 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Tactical vehicles from the 4th Infantry Division formed a convoy to relocate operational Nodes 45 and 46 from the Mission Training Center to a simulated industrial environment, Jan. 30, 2026, Fort Carson, Colorado. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Jasinski)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994555
    VIRIN: 260130-A-RK885-7491
    Filename: DOD_111504665
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4: Node 45 and 46 Jump, by SPC Cecilia Jasinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TIC, 4ID, NGC2, Fort Carson, IVYSTING4

