Ivy Sting 4: Node 45 and 46 Jump

Tactical vehicles from the 4th Infantry Division formed a convoy to relocate operational Nodes 45 and 46 from the Mission Training Center to a simulated industrial environment, Jan. 30, 2026, Fort Carson, Colorado. Throughout Ivy Sting 4, the displaced nodal construct showed how the division operated from different environments while maintaining command and control on the move, highlighting minimal visual signatures in various environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Jasinski)
01.30.2026
|01.30.2026 19:01
|B-Roll
|994555
|260130-A-RK885-7491
|DOD_111504665
|00:03:32
|Location:
FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
