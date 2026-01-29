Col. Spohn Relinquishes Command of the 188th Wing to Col. Esparza

Col. Jay R. “Evil” Spohn relinquished command of the 188th Wing to Col. Jonathan E. “Brute” Esparza during a formal change of command ceremony held here on Jan. 30, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994538
|VIRIN:
|250130-Z-PK233-1057
|Filename:
|DOD_111504521
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
