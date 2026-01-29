(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Installation & Mission Support 5K Run

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center uniformed personnel and civilians laced up their shoes and beat the street with their feet during a '5K 'Round the Building' at JBSA-Lackland on January 29, 2026. This AFIMSC Round Table sponsored event provided an excellent opportunity to walk, jog and run with colleagues while strengthening our fitness culture!

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994537
    VIRIN: 260129-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_111504520
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Installation & Mission Support 5K Run, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFIMSC
    physcal fitness
    cammaraderie
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center

