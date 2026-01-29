U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, contain a group of simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was a part of a pre-deployment Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation Exercise, utilized to increase Marines confidence and readiness with noncombatant evacuation operations, increasing deployment readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)
|01.28.2026
|01.30.2026 18:38
|B-Roll
|994535
|260128-M-PR730-1001
|DOD_111504513
|00:04:15
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, CLB-13 Marines conduct ECC training, by LCpl Destiny Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
