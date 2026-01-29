(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-13 Marines conduct ECC training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, contain a group of simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was a part of a pre-deployment Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation Exercise, utilized to increase Marines confidence and readiness with noncombatant evacuation operations, increasing deployment readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994535
    VIRIN: 260128-M-PR730-1001
    Filename: DOD_111504513
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-13 Marines conduct ECC training, by LCpl Destiny Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

