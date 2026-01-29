FORT BLISS, Texas -- Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7248th Medical Support Unit and the 7413th Troop Medical Clinic, both units originating from El Paso, Texas, have been conducting medical and dental validations of mobilizing and demobilizing service members and civilians at Vogel Hall Soldier Readiness and Processing Center here, as well as providing first aid and triage at the TMC in McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico, during both unit mobilizations here. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: Free Falling
Artist: Reynard Seidel
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994532
|VIRIN:
|260116-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111504507
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, El Paso, Texas-based USAR Soldiers augment Fort Bliss mobilization platform, by SFC Christopher Hernandez and SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
