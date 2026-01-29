(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    El Paso, Texas-based USAR Soldiers augment Fort Bliss mobilization platform

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FORT BLISS, Texas -- Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7248th Medical Support Unit and the 7413th Troop Medical Clinic, both units originating from El Paso, Texas, have been conducting medical and dental validations of mobilizing and demobilizing service members and civilians at Vogel Hall Soldier Readiness and Processing Center here, as well as providing first aid and triage at the TMC in McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico, during both unit mobilizations here. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Free Falling
    Artist: Reynard Seidel

    TAGS

    McGregor Base Camp
    Fort Bliss
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)
    7248th Medical Support Unit (MSU)
    7413th Troop Medical Clinic (TMC)
    Vogel Hall Soldier Readiness and Processing Center (SRPC)

