El Paso, Texas-based USAR Soldiers augment Fort Bliss mobilization platform

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994532" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Army Reserve Soldiers of the 7248th Medical Support Unit and the 7413th Troop Medical Clinic, both units originating from El Paso, Texas, have been conducting medical and dental validations of mobilizing and demobilizing service members and civilians at Vogel Hall Soldier Readiness and Processing Center here, as well as providing first aid and triage at the TMC in McGregor Base Camp, New Mexico, during both unit mobilizations here. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: Free Falling

Artist: Reynard Seidel