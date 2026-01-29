(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D-Series 2026 Recap

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney, Spc. Anjelica Chevalier, Sgt. 1st Class Osvaldo Martinez and Spc. Mason Nichols

    10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete during D-Series 2026 at Fort Drum. The multi-day competition tested Soldiers across physical endurance, weapons proficiency, alpine movement, and cold-weather operations, reinforcing discipline, teamwork, and readiness required to fight and win in extreme winter environments.
    (U.S. Army video by SPC Anjelica Chevalier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994531
    VIRIN: 260130-A-HB317-1753
    Filename: DOD_111504503
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Series 2026 Recap, by SGT Samuel Bonney, SPC Anjelica Chevalier, SFC Osvaldo Martinez and SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

