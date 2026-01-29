U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, contain a group of simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The training was a part of a pre-deployment Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation Exercise, utilized to increase Marines confidence and readiness with noncombatant evacuation operations, increasing deployment readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994526
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-TA747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111504431
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with CLB-13 conduct ECC training, by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.