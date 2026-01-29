U.S. Marines with CLB-13 conduct ECC training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, contain a group of simulated evacuees during an evacuation control center training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The training was a part of a pre-deployment Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation Exercise, utilized to increase Marines confidence and readiness with noncombatant evacuation operations, increasing deployment readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Savannah Norris)