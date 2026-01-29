Out with a bang: Fort Knox topples six water towers in four weeks

A video shows a compilation of water towers being knocked down at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Six towers were knocked down on post over a four-week period.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994518
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-QT978-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_111504307
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
