    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Out with a bang: Fort Knox topples six water towers in four weeks

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A video shows a compilation of water towers being knocked down at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Six towers were knocked down on post over a four-week period.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994518
    VIRIN: 260130-A-QT978-1702
    Filename: DOD_111504307
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Out with a bang: Fort Knox topples six water towers in four weeks, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, DPW, Water towers

