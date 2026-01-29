Serving at Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jameel Bagby and Spc. Marcus McCutchen discuss their experiences serving in the District of Columbia National Guard while also working as civilian law enforcement officers, highlighting how their dual roles reinforce professionalism, leadership and service to the community. Through their service in the National Guard, they apply skills gained in uniform to support public safety, strengthen partnerships, and remain ready to serve the District and the nation when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)