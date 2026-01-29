Serving at Home

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jameel Bagby and Spc. Marcus McCutchen discuss their experiences serving in the District of Columbia National Guard while also working as civilian law enforcement officers, highlighting how their dual roles reinforce professionalism, leadership and service to the community. Through their service in the National Guard, they apply skills gained in uniform to support public safety, strengthen partnerships, and remain ready to serve the District and the nation when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
