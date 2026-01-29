(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving at Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jameel Bagby and Spc. Marcus McCutchen discuss their experiences serving in the District of Columbia National Guard while also working as civilian law enforcement officers, highlighting how their dual roles reinforce professionalism, leadership and service to the community. Through their service in the National Guard, they apply skills gained in uniform to support public safety, strengthen partnerships, and remain ready to serve the District and the nation when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994517
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111504291
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving at Home, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video