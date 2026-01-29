U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and VMFA-251, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct maritime strike training during Atlantic Lightning 26-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2025. Atlantic Lightning 26-1 is a tactical aircraft exercise focused on Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Joint Force integration and distributed aviation operations, including offensive and defensive counter-air, suppression of enemy air defenses, close air support, and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Octavius Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994509
|VIRIN:
|250129-M-YV358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111503958
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35 Lightning II flight operations during Atlantic Lightning 26-1, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.