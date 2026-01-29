What Experience Sticks With You The Most?

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Wight, Thunderbird 7/Director of Operations, recalls a crowd interaction that had a lasting impact on him, teaching him the importance of compassion and the impact of small gestures. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video production by Samuel Morse, Jamie Chapman, A1C Anisha Deaton and A1C Caitlyn Simmons)
