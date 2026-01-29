Favorite Maneuvers: Slow Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 2025 U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” talk about the slow roll, a maneuver where Thunderbird 5 performs a slow barrel roll pass across show center. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video production by Samuel Morse, Jamie Chapman, A1C Anisha Deaton and A1C Caitlyn Simmons)