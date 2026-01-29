Ask a Navy Anesthesiologist - Lt. Cmdr. Sean Mock

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Mock, anesthesiologist, discusses his motivation for serving as a medical provider in the Navy at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 23. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994497
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-KM181-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111503833
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
