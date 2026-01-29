Ask a Navy Anesthesiologist - Lt. Cmdr. Sean Mock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sean Mock, anesthesiologist, discusses his motivation for serving as a medical provider in the Navy at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 23. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)