(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Favorite Maneuvers: High Bomb Burst

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Maj. Jeff Downie, Thunderbird 5/Lead Solo, talks about the High Bomb Burst and its significance for the Air Force Memorial in Washington, DC, and his own journey as an Airman. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video production by Samuel Morse, Jamie Chapman, A1C Anisha Deaton and A1C Caitlyn Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994495
    VIRIN: 250405-F-F3230-1009
    PIN: 250040
    Filename: DOD_111503830
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usafads
    thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video