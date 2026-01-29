(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and small unmanned aircraft system industry professionals conduct fiber-optic first-person view sUAS live fire rehearsals at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994481
    VIRIN: 260128-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111503744
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drones
    I MEF
    SUAS
    DIU
    Fiber-Optic
    Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video