    VMA-223 conducts routine flight operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. As the Harrier enters a twilight phase and continues its transition to the F-35, 2nd MAW's remaining Harrier squadron maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994474
    VIRIN: 260129-M-M0322-1001
    Filename: DOD_111503623
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMA-223 conducts routine flight operations, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    2D MAW
    TACAIR
    USMCNews
    harrier
    aviation
    Bulldogs

