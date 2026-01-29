VMA-223 conducts routine flight operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine flight operations with AV-8B Harrier II aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. As the Harrier enters a twilight phase and continues its transition to the F-35, 2nd MAW's remaining Harrier squadron maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994474
|VIRIN:
|260129-M-M0322-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111503623
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
