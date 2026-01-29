CGC Sturgeon Bay and CGC Penobscot Bay Conduct Icebreaking Operations on Hudson River

The Coast Guard Cutters Sturgeon Bay and Penobscot Bay conduct coordinated icebreaking operations on the Hudson River near Hyde Park, New York, supporting safe navigation during winter weather conditions, Jan. 29, 2026. Sturgeon Bay and Penobscot Bay are 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tugs homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, equipped to conduct icebreaking and support search and rescue operations in ice-affected waterways throughout the Hudson Valley. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. James Rimmele)
