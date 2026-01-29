(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CGC Sturgeon Bay and CGC Penobscot Bay Conduct Icebreaking Operations on Hudson River

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    The Coast Guard Cutters Sturgeon Bay and Penobscot Bay conduct coordinated icebreaking operations on the Hudson River near Hyde Park, New York, supporting safe navigation during winter weather conditions, Jan. 29, 2026. Sturgeon Bay and Penobscot Bay are 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tugs homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, equipped to conduct icebreaking and support search and rescue operations in ice-affected waterways throughout the Hudson Valley. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. James Rimmele)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994473
    VIRIN: 260129-G-G0101-7752
    Filename: DOD_111503590
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Hudson River
    ice breaking
    OP RENEW
    (WTGB-109) Sturgeon Bay
    (WTGB-107) Penobscot Bay

