INTERVIEW: Army officer uses White House experience to mentor America’s future leaders

VICENZA, Italy — U.S. Army Maj. Tony Starks, a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, is bringing a career defined by leadership, education, and global service to his role as a Military Mentor with the U.S. Senate Youth Program.



Starks serves with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as the “Sky Soldiers," the Army’s rapid deployment force for Europe and Africa. His journey to the brigade began in Texas and Louisiana and culminated in his commissioning from Stephen F. Austin State University.



Alongside his operational experience, Starks brings an extensive academic background. He holds a doctorate and two master’s degrees in leadership, law, and public policy. His service includes deployments to Asia and the Middle East, as well as assignments spanning ceremonial, strategic, and operational environments.



Among his notable roles, Starks managed ceremonial events for the First Family at the White House and later served as an Army liaison to Congress, experiences that provided insight into national leadership and the relationship between the military and government institutions.



Over the course of his career, Starks has commanded soldiers and managed complex operations — experiences that shaped his approach to leadership.



“Leadership is about service,” Starks said. “For me, service is a way of life.”



Outside of uniform, Starks is passionate about physical fitness and mentoring aspiring leaders. That commitment, he said, aligns naturally with his role as a Military Mentor and his participation in the Senate Youth Program.



His interest in government and public service began early, influenced by a deep family tradition of military service and a lifelong engagement with civic leadership.



Starks said he is honored to bring that dedication and experience to the U.S. Senate Youth Program, where he hopes to inspire students considering careers in public service.