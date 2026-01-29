2024 NAVAIR AIRWaves Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The 2024 NAVAIR Year in Review is a look back on a year of progress, innovation, and unwavering commitment to mission readiness. From cutting-edge technology advancements to enhancing readiness across the fleet, watch to see the milestones, moments and mission successes that defined 2024 for NAVAIR. (Naval Air Systems Command video by Mikel Lauren Proulx)