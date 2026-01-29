(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Strike 26-1 UH-60 Black Hawk Highlight Reel

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Vertical highlight reel of a UH-60 Black Hawk with the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan National Guard, flies Soldiers assigned to the 177th Military Police Brigade during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 28, 2026. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994470
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-UY850-2002
    Filename: DOD_111503537
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 26-1 UH-60 Black Hawk Highlight Reel, by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH60 Black Hawk
    177 Military Police Brigade
    NS261

