Michigan National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk with the 177th Military Police Brigade

B-roll package of a Michigan National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to Charlie Company 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, flying Soldiers assigned to the 177th Military Police Brigade during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 28, 2026. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy.