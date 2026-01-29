U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, set up an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 28, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994455
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-DT978-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111503199
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 4-319 Sets up M119M3 Howitzers in GTA, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.