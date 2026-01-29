(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-319 Sets up M119M3 Howitzers in GTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Video by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, set up an M119A3 Howitzer during a live-fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 26 at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Jan. 28, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line that enhances US and NATO's capability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994455
    VIRIN: 260128-A-DT978-2002
    Filename: DOD_111503199
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319 Sets up M119M3 Howitzers in GTA, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    skysoldiers
    DynamicFront
    SwordOfFredom
    56MDCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video