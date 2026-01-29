Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education Mission

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Brian Ferguson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander, describes enlisted professional military education and its impact for the Air Force and Airmen.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994449
    VIRIN: 260128-F-BF781-1001
    Filename: DOD_111503125
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxweell AFB
    Barnes Center
    Barnes Center for Enlisted Educaiton
    Enlisted Professional Military Education (EPME)
    BCEE

