    86th Airlift Wing Strategic Guidance

    GERMANY

    01.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing showcase the strategic priorities of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th AW commander, as they support mission readiness at the Global Gateway. The commander’s guidance is designed to shape and empower Airmen and civilians across seven groups and over 30 squadrons operating in Belgium, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Airlift Wing Strategic Guidance, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Strategic Guidance

