86th Airlift Wing Strategic Guidance

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing showcase the strategic priorities of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th AW commander, as they support mission readiness at the Global Gateway. The commander’s guidance is designed to shape and empower Airmen and civilians across seven groups and over 30 squadrons operating in Belgium, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|01.30.2026
Date Posted: 01.30.2026
Category: Video Productions
