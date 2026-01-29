video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, doing debris clearing alongside Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors in Belle Meade, Tennessee, on January 29, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing responded during a winter storm, clearing roads and assisting the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)