    Debris clearing alongside Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors

    BELLE MEAD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, doing debris clearing alongside Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors in Belle Meade, Tennessee, on January 29, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing responded during a winter storm, clearing roads and assisting the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994440
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-CG070-1105
    Filename: DOD_111503007
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: BELLE MEAD, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Debris clearing alongside Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ang
    Winter Storm response
    debris clearing
    118th Wing
    Emergency Response
    National Guard Bureau

