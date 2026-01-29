U.S. Army and Air Force members in the Tennessee National Guard, doing debris clearing alongside Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors in Belle Meade, Tennessee, on January 29, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 35th Division Sustainment Brigade and Airmen assigned to the 118th Wing responded during a winter storm, clearing roads and assisting the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the middle Tennessee area. (U.S. Air National Guard video taken by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994440
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-CG070-1105
|Filename:
|DOD_111503007
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|BELLE MEAD, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
