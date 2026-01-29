(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sling-load operations at Fort McCoy, Wis

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 1-120th Field Artillery conduct winter sling-load operations Jan. 28, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Minnesota National Guard. Training was held for several hours in extremely cold temperatures. It was designed to test equipment during cold-weather operations as well as gear Soldiers are issued for cold-weather survival. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994439
    VIRIN: 260128-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_111502997
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling-load operations at Fort McCoy, Wis, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    WIARNG
    147th Aviation Regiment
    1-120th Field Artillery Regiment
    Sling load

