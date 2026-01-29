U.S. Army Maj. Ronald White, chief of innovation, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command gives an overview of the upcoming 21st TSC innovation lab on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994434
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-IR446-4008
|Filename:
|DOD_111502927
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Innovation Lab Overview, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.