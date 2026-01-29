Public Service Announcement highlighting Defense Health Network's Targeted Care Initiative. Targeted Care helps people seeking mental health care by efficiently matching them to an appropriate, available resource.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 08:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994433
|VIRIN:
|260101-F-KA816-6759
|Filename:
|DOD_111502920
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Targeted Care Initiative - AFN PSA, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
