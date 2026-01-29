(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Targeted Care Initiative - AFN PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Public Service Announcement highlighting Defense Health Network's Targeted Care Initiative. Targeted Care helps people seeking mental health care by efficiently matching them to an appropriate, available resource.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 08:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994433
    VIRIN: 260101-F-KA816-6759
    Filename: DOD_111502920
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Targeted Care Initiative - AFN PSA, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    Targeted Care initiative
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video