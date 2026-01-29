(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOCAF and Hungarian Defence Forces host Flintlock 26 Mid-Planning Event

    BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

    11.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Lt. Col. Thomas Dyrenforth, U.S. Embassy Abidjan Senior Defense Official, speaks at the Flintlock 26 Mid-Planning Event at the Balna Military Center in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 17, 2025. The MPE, co-hosted by the Hungarian Defence Forces and U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, prioritized planning training objectives that enhance interoperability among U.S., allied and partner forces. Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command's premier special operations exercise, strengthens combat-ready forces to counter terrorism and promote long-term regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 994432
    VIRIN: 251120-F-LN908-8003
    Filename: DOD_111502894
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: BUDAPEST, HU

    TAGS

    Flintlock
    SOCAF
    flintlock 26
    FL26

