SOCAF and Hungarian Defence Forces host Flintlock 26 Mid-Planning Event

Lt. Col. Thomas Dyrenforth, U.S. Embassy Abidjan Senior Defense Official, speaks at the Flintlock 26 Mid-Planning Event at the Balna Military Center in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 17, 2025. The MPE, co-hosted by the Hungarian Defence Forces and U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, prioritized planning training objectives that enhance interoperability among U.S., allied and partner forces. Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command's premier special operations exercise, strengthens combat-ready forces to counter terrorism and promote long-term regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)