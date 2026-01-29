(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps and Country Series | Staff Sgt. Hunter L. Angevine | Company Commander | MCLBA

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Kecia Griffin 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Staff Sgt. Hunter L. Angevine, force fitness instructor and training staff noncommissioned officer, Military Operations and Training Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, was frocked to his current rank during a ceremony at the pistol range, Jan. 28, 2026. Angevine, a native of Endicott, NY, has been in the Marine Corps for six and a half years. Congratulations and Semper Fidelis!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994430
    VIRIN: 250605-O-LV868-4922
    Filename: DOD_111502866
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ENDICOTT, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Marines "U.S. Marines" "Marine Corps" USMC Marine "Devil Dog" "Marines videos" "U.S. Marines videos"
    marines "Marine (military)"

