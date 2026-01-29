Corps and Country Series | Staff Sgt. Hunter L. Angevine | Company Commander | MCLBA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Hunter L. Angevine, force fitness instructor and training staff noncommissioned officer, Military Operations and Training Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, was frocked to his current rank during a ceremony at the pistol range, Jan. 28, 2026. Angevine, a native of Endicott, NY, has been in the Marine Corps for six and a half years. Congratulations and Semper Fidelis!