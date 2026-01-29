(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples InFocus - Nettuno 82nd Anniversary at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260122-N-RO855-1001 Naples, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the 82nd anniversary of the Anzio landings at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 06:54
