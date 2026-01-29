260122-N-RO855-1001 Naples, Italy (Jan. 22, 2026) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the 82nd anniversary of the Anzio landings at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 06:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994428
|VIRIN:
|260122-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111502864
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Nettuno 82nd Anniversary at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.