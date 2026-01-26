(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command mission video as of 30JAN2025, showcasing key operations, missions, or initiatives of 10th AAMDC and highlighting collaborative efforts across Europe, Africa, and NATO partnerships (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 06:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994427
    VIRIN: 260130-A-JK865-7850
    Filename: DOD_111502839
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Command Video, by SSG Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Shieldofvictory
    NATO
    Partners & Allies
    EuropeAndAfricaInnovation
    LSGE26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video