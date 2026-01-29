AFN Naples Interview - Phoenix Express 26 Capt. Simon Hwang

260120-N-JA925-1002 LA GOULETTE, Tunisia (Jan. 20, 2026) - AFN Naples interview with U.S. Navy Reserves Capt. Simon Hwang highlighting Exercise Phoenix Express 2026 in La Goulette, Tunisia, Jan. 20, 2026. Phoenix Express 2026 is a multinational tabletop exercise designed to strengthen regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices and tactical interdiction expertise in order to illicit sea-based activity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 06:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994424
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-JA925-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111502800
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
