U.S.-Kenyan partnership advances security cooperation

Members from U.S. Africa Command joined U.S. AFRICOM senior leadership, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. AFRICOM; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. AFRICOM; U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau; Chargè d’Affaires Susan Burns; and Kenyan Defence and state officials at the construction site for a new runway expansion and airfield infrastructure project Jan. 29, 2026, in Manda Bay, Kenya. The airfield project strengthens a long-standing U.S.–Kenya security partnership by enhancing counterterrorism cooperation, expanding Kenya’s military operational capacity as a key non-NATO ally, and providing both nations a stronger platform to deter threats.