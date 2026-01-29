(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples B-Roll Package - Phoenix Express 2026

    TUNISIA

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260123-N-JA925-1001 LA GOULETTE, Tunisia (Jan. 23, 2026) - AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting Exercise Phoenix Express 2026 in La Goulette, Tunisia, from Jan. 20-23, 2026. Phoenix Express 2026 is a multinational tabletop exercise designed to strengthen regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices and tactical interdiction expertise in order to illicit sea-based activity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Exercise Phoenix Express

