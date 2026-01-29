AFN Naples B-Roll Package - Phoenix Express 2026

260123-N-JA925-1001 LA GOULETTE, Tunisia (Jan. 23, 2026) - AFN Naples B-Roll package highlighting Exercise Phoenix Express 2026 in La Goulette, Tunisia, from Jan. 20-23, 2026. Phoenix Express 2026 is a multinational tabletop exercise designed to strengthen regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices and tactical interdiction expertise in order to illicit sea-based activity. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|01.22.2026
|01.30.2026 06:53
|B-Roll
|994422
|260123-N-JA925-1001
|DOD_111502795
|00:02:14
|TN
|0
|0
