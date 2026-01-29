U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa prepare for an initial familiarization flight using a Bumblebee Quadcopter as part of a training exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan 28. 2026. Train the Trainer (T3) trains and certifies instructors on Bumblebee drone systems to ensure Soldiers can safely operate and teach others to use the platform. 7th Army Training Command's ranges, training capabilities and institutional resources like the Combined Arms Training Center ensures that U.S. Soldiers maintain and improve warfighting and readiness skills while in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994418
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-XV403-4482
|Filename:
|DOD_111502741
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers train on Bumblebee Drone - B-Roll, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
