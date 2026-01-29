U.S. Soldiers train on Bumblebee Drone - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa prepare for an initial familiarization flight using a Bumblebee Quadcopter as part of a training exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan 28. 2026. Train the Trainer (T3) trains and certifies instructors on Bumblebee drone systems to ensure Soldiers can safely operate and teach others to use the platform. 7th Army Training Command's ranges, training capabilities and institutional resources like the Combined Arms Training Center ensures that U.S. Soldiers maintain and improve warfighting and readiness skills while in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)