(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers train on Bumblebee Drone - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units in U.S. Army Europe and Africa prepare for an initial familiarization flight using a Bumblebee Quadcopter as part of a training exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan 28. 2026. Train the Trainer (T3) trains and certifies instructors on Bumblebee drone systems to ensure Soldiers can safely operate and teach others to use the platform. 7th Army Training Command's ranges, training capabilities and institutional resources like the Combined Arms Training Center ensures that U.S. Soldiers maintain and improve warfighting and readiness skills while in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994418
    VIRIN: 260128-A-XV403-4482
    Filename: DOD_111502741
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers train on Bumblebee Drone - B-Roll, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ContinuousTransformation
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video