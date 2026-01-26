(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base 9/11 Tower Run Memorial CLEAN NO GRAPHICS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted their annual 9/11 Tower Run Memorial on September 11, 2025. Members of the base and local community climbed stairs to honor the men and women who did the same in the Twin Towers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    NO GRAPHICS
    SSgt James Kennedy
    Reporting
    02:01

    Col Richard McElhaney
    374th Airlift Wing Commander
    22:18

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994401
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111502510
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base 9/11 Tower Run Memorial CLEAN NO GRAPHICS, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video