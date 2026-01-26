Yokota Air Base Wing Training Day B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base held a training day at Tama Hills, Japan on August 21, 2025. The training goal was to expose Airmen to the mission ready airmen concept and understand how to operate in obscure environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy