    Yokota Air Base Wing Training Day CLEAN NO GRAPHICS

    JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base held a training day at Tama Hills, Japan on August 21, 2025. The training goal was to expose Airmen to the mission ready airmen concept and understand how to operate in obscure environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    NO GRAPHICS
    Maj Ian Scott
    Wing Training Manager
    07:27

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994397
    VIRIN: 250820-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111502504
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing
    Tama Hills

